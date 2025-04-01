An LNG terminal
MET Group appoints new head to oversee LNG growth

April 1, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Switzerland-headquartered energy company MET Group has named a new leader for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit.

LNG terminal in Krk, Croatia; Source: MET Group

Luis Sánchez started his new position as Head of LNG at MET International on April 1, 2025, replacing Esther Ang, who will assume the role of Head of LNG Origination, the Swiss company disclosed. As explained, the he new role entails providing strategic leadership to MET Group’s LNG Desk, driving portfolio growth, and supporting short-term trading strategy optimization.

Before coming to MET, Sánchez was Global Head of LNG Trading and Origination at Uniper (formerly E.ON), where he spent more than 15 years in various roles. MET Group considers his expertise in LNG markets to be deep, which is why his duties are set to entail leading counterparty negotiations, strengthening key partnerships, and supporting the firm’s expansion in the LNG sector.

Believing LNG to be a key element in ensuring flexibility and supply security of energy markets, the company has built what it says is one of the most geographically diverse LNG import structures in Europe, with long-term regasification capacity bookings in Germany, Croatia, and Spain.

One of the assets the group has booked capacity in is the LNG Croatia terminal in Croatia, featuring a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) called Krk. The terminal welcomed its 100th LNG shipment last September.

In 2023, the Swiss player signed a 20-year heads of agreement (HoA) with U.S.-based Commonwealth LNG. The firm continued boosting its portfolio, entering into a 10-year deal with Shell to purchase U.S. LNG in 2024.

At the end of last year, the firm ordered its first LNG carrier from Celsius Group, scheduled for delivery in 2027. The 180,000 cubic meter (cbm) vessel will be built by China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu.

