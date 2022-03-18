Crondall Energy nets £1M investment for growth ambitions

March 18, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Offshore energy consultancy Crondall Energy has secured a £1 million (around $1.34 million) loan to expand its presence and client base supporting the offshore energy industry’s work towards the net-zero.

According to the company, the funding was secured from the investment company BOOST&Co. It will be used to support Crondall’s growth ambitions as well as ongoing and new initiatives in the energy transition sector.

The loan will also serve the company to widen its geographic presence and strengthen the client base.

The investment company believes that the business is playing a key role in the future of sustainable energy and the funding will help Crondall Energy to support more clients as demand for its services increases.

Based in the UK and operating from offices in the U.S. and Singapore, Crondall Energy specialises in floating and subsea facilities, providing strategic, commercial and technical services for offshore energy.

Commenting on the loan, Duncan Peace, the group managing director at Crondall Energy, said: “Following a consistently strong performance over the past few years, the investment from BOOST&Co will enable us to deliver new initiatives in the energy transition sector, broaden the range of services that we can provide to our clients and establish new long-term partnerships to deliver tailored solutions for our global clientele.

“The loan means we can help even more companies to negotiate the energy transition, as we grow our services and expand our team.”

