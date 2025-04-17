Cross-border CO2 storage customer booked for Denmark's Project Greensand
Back to overview
Home Subsea Cross-border CO2 storage customer booked for Denmark’s Project Greensand

Cross-border CO2 storage customer booked for Denmark’s Project Greensand

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
April 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

INEOS, on behalf of Project Greensand, has signed a cross-border agreement with Öresundskraft Kraft & Värme to explore the storage of CO2 from Sweden at the Greensand offshore storage facility in the Danish North Sea, starting from 2028.

Source: INEOS

The agreement will see the partners explore the storage of up to 210,000 tons of CO2 per year, which will be captured from an energy-from-waste plant in Helsingborg for safe and permanent storage at the Nini field offshore Denmark.

“This agreement with INEOS marks an important milestone for us. We are at the forefront among our European industry peers when developing a sustainable and fully integrated CCS solution for energy recovery from waste,” said Stefan Håkansson, CEO of Öresundskraft.

“Our project has been awarded €54 million from the EU Innovation Fund and is one of Sweden’s first CCS initiatives. Our goal is to offer climate-neutral district heating and achieve negative emissions. Connecting Swedish carbon capture with Danish storage infrastructure highlights the importance of international cooperation in reaching climate goals.”

Project Greensand marked a world first on March 8, 2023, with the first-ever injection of CO2 in the North Sea, demonstrating that captured CO2 can be transported across borders and stored offshore. A couple of months later, the classification society DNV verified the safety of all aspects of the project’s CO2 storage.

On December 9, 2024, INEOS, the day-to-day operator, with its partners Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden (the Danish North Sea Fund) reached the final investment decision (FID) to invest in the Greensand Future Project, which is the first commercial phase of the Greensand project that will establish Denmark’s first CO2 storage site at the Nini field in the Danish North Sea.

The Greensand Future Project aims to store up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2 annually in the initial phase, with plans to increase capacity to up to 8 million tonnes annually by 2030.

The CO2 in the first phase of Greensand Future will be captured and liquified at Danish biomethane production plants, transported to the port of Esbjerg, and then shipped by Royal Wagenborg to the Nini West reservoir to be stored 1,800 meters below the seabed.

The plan is to initiate CO2 storage in the Nini Field by late 2025/early 2026.

Mads Gade, CEO of INEOS Energy Europe, said: “The agreement with Öresundskraft marks the beginning of the next phase of Greensand—expanding the capacity to store CO₂ also from other EU member states. This is a significant step toward building a truly European CCS infrastructure that enables emissions reductions across borders.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles