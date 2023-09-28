Crowley, ABS team up on augmented reality tech

September 28, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Florida-based marine company Crowley has joined forces with the ABS classification society to explore the innovative realms of augmented and virtual reality technologies within the maritime industry.

Image credit: Crowley

The ABS partnership agreement builds on Crowley’s new service network using augmented reality on select vessels. The crew wears goggle technology to provide real-time visuals of ship equipment to remote technicians to collaborate on solutions. The technology, developed by Kognitiv Spark, allows mariners and shoreside crew to more quickly complete maintenance, updates, and upgrades on board with digital collaboration.

ABS and Crowley will collaborate in a joint pilot project for classification-related survey support activities, such as aspects of annual and special surveys including task crediting. In addition, the project will include a variety of activities involving surveyors, engineers and back-office survey support, virtual walkthroughs and livestreaming using fully remote and hybrid survey techniques.

“Augmented reality technology is a field technology, so in collaborating with forward-looking companies like Crowley, we can explore what’s possible for future survey operations as well as for safety in use. ABS class services are leading the industry and finding ways to enrich the data used to both streamline the class process and also keep mariners and our surveyors safe,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer.

“Partnership is key to sustainable growth and success in maritime services, and we look forward to working with ABS to advance innovation technology for the benefit of our maritime ecosystem and our customers,” said Cole Cosgrove, vice president, Crowley Shipping.

“These innovations will provide mariners a safer and more efficient option and allow us to provide services for our customers that are even more reliable and effective.”

ABS has been spearheading efforts in applying technologies such as high-resolution laser scanning, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), crawlers, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and wearable technologies to augment traditional class-related surveys and inspections.

