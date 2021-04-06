CWind wraps up Kriegers Flak cable job

April 6, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

CWind, part of the Global Marine Group, has completed its inter-array cable pull-in and termination and testing campaign at the Kriegers Flak offshore wind project in Denmark.

CWind used walk-to-work vessels Island Diligence and Island Crown to conduct 72 inter-array cable pull-ins and termination and testing work in a period of just over six months.

The company also provided the crew transfer vessels (CTVs) CWind Challenger, CWind Artimus and 24PAX vessel CWind Voyager, with crews, for the activities.

Global Marine’s Global Offshore also worked at Kriegers Flak where it was in charge of the inter-array cable installation.

The initial phase of work saw Global Offshore utilize its multi-purpose PLP240 pre-lay plough, mobilized on the Havila Jupiter, to carry out route clearance totaling approximately 158 km.

The second phase included the installation of 72 inter-array cables using Normand Clipper and the jet trenching of 72 routes using the Q1400 aboard sister vessel Normand Cutter.

Following the cable installation, the PLP240 returned to the site to conduct backfilling operations, the first operation of its kind on an inter-array grid, Global Offshore said.

“We are delighted to report the successful installation of all 72 inter-array cables at Danish Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm. Despite COVID-19 restrictions and the associated challenges, extreme weather, and complex seabed conditions, our expert teams have met client expectations and completed this project safely, in under six months,” said Mike Daniel, Managing Director of Global Offshore.

Located 15-40 km offshore, Kriegers Flak will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW turbines installed on monopile foundations.

The 605 MW wind farm delivered first power to the grid in early February, while the plan is to have it fully commissioned by the end of the year.