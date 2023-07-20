Damen seals first sale of its air cavity system

July 20, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Damen Shipyards Group has secured the first sale of its Damen Air Cavity System (DACS), an air lubrication system, borne out of a collaboration with the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft).

Image credit Damen

The system maintains a thin layer of air over the flat bottom of a vessel’s hull, reducing resistance in the water, thereby lowering drag and friction. As a result, the efficiency of the vessel is improved with fuel consumption reduced by up to 15%, Damen said.

In addition, fuel savings realized by Damen’s air lubrication system for seagoing ships are estimated to be in the region of 7-12 %

The system can be installed on both the existing and newbuild vessels as a way of complying with the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) as well as the EU Emission Trading System (ETS).

Under the first deal, the system was retrofitted to Estonian-based shipping company Amisco’s cargo vessel Danita in Tallinn, Estonia.

“We are delighted that our long-term partner Estonian-based shipping company Amisco has entrusted us with the installation of DACS system on board their vessel Danita. At BLRT Repair Yards, we take pride in our commitment to excellence and innovation in maritime installations,” Sergei Kravtṡenko, Member of the Board at Tallinn Shipyard, one of BLRT Repair Yards, members of BLRT Grupp, said.

“From expertise and decades of experience, our skilled team was ready to handle the project. This cutting-edge technology will definitely enhance vessel performance and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future. And we are proud to have been a part of the deal.”

With DACS installed in Danita, Amisco aims to achieve the CII rating necessary to continue operating in the Baltic Sea in the face of new, stricter emissions regulations. At the same time, the company expects a considerable reduction in fuel consumption allowing for a rapid return on investment.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Vimeo.

“We are excited to partner with Damen and implement this new technology to reduce our emissions,” said Allan Noor, CEO of Amisco.

“The Air Cavity System is a game-changer for us, allowing us to lower the fuel consumption and reduce the CO2 emissions of our current fleet. This marks the initial phase in our continuous commitment to delivering value to our partners through our existing fleet, while collectively minimizing the environmental impact across the entire supply chain.”

Rutger van Damen, Sales Manager at Damen Green Solutions, explained that reducing emissions is crucial for the future of the maritime industry, adding that DACS is a practical solution that ‘can make a real difference.’

During the verification of the fuel-saving results, Damen was supported by the IACS class society, RINA, issuing the system independent validation thus reinforcing the credibility and reliability of the technology.

“Fuel optimization is of paramount importance on existing vessels as much as new builds and cooperation within the industry is the way forward to finding new solutions,” Pino Spadafora, Marine Commercial Senior Director at RINA, said.