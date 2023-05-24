Daphne Technology, Aramco working on mobile carbon capture tech

May 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swiss climate deep tech company Daphne Technology has obtained a license from Saudi Aramco Technologies Company, a subsidiary of oil and gas major Aramco, to further develop and commercialise its mobile carbon capture (MCC) technology.

Daphne Technology

Carbon capture technology is an important tool in addressing carbon abatement. Aramco’s advanced MCC technology has the potential to contribute to the reduction of CO 2 emissions from the maritime transport and other hard-to-decarbonise sectors.

So far, Aramco has demonstrated the MCC technology in passenger road transportation and, more recently, in a heavy-duty truck with up to 40% carbon capture.

While marine vessels consume thousands of tons more fuel than trucks, the science behind carbon capture technology is similar. The next step is for Daphne Technology to explore ways to adapt and integrate the technology with its proprietary solutions for deployment on large commercial vessels.

“We are thrilled to partner with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company and commercialise their innovative MCC technology for the maritime industry. It is a perfect fit with our strategy, which is to develop and integrate innovative technology to help our clients meet their decarbonisation goals. The MCC technology complements our proprietary methane slip reduction (SlipPureTM) and desulphurisation (SulPure) systems, creating decarbonisation packages for current and future infrastructure and assets,” Mario Michan, Founder and CEO of Daphne Technology, commented.

“Emissions from the shipping industry are particularly hard to abate, and there are limited low-carbon alternatives that are commercially available today. Our MCC technology is a new and innovative solution that aims to support the decarbonisation of the maritime sector, and we are pleased to partner with Daphne Technology,” Adullah S. Dhuwaihi, CEO, Saudi Aramco Technologies Company CEO, said.

Last year, Shell, Trafigura, AET and Saudi Aramco revealed they will invest in Daphne Technology.

Specifically, Daphne leverages technology to remove toxic and GHG emissions such as nitrogen oxides, methane and carbon dioxide from the combustion gas of any fuel type, including oil, LNG, biofuels, ammonia, and hydrogen.

The plug-and-play solution breaks down the pollutants, converting them into non-hazardous by-products, which are either released into the environment or transformed into valuable products.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Shell, Trafigura, AET and Saudi Aramco invest in Daphne Tech Posted: about 1 year ago

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is currently targeting a 50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from the global fleet by 2050 compared to 2008 – this is driving significant demand for GHG mitigation solutions for the maritime transport sector.