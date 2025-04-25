DEMCON Unmanned Systems carried out inspection tests using one of its uncrewed vessels during a wave energy converter (WEC) trial by The Hague-based Wave Energy Collective (Weco), off the coast of Scheveningen, the Netherlands.
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy DEMCON tests uncrewed inspection methods for wave energy tech off Scheveningen

DEMCON tests uncrewed inspection methods for wave energy tech off Scheveningen

Research & Development
April 25, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

DEMCON Unmanned Systems has carried out inspection tests using one of its uncrewed vessels during a wave energy converter (WEC) trial by The Hague-based Wave Energy Collective (Weco), off the coast of Scheveningen, the Netherlands.

Source: DEMCON Unmanned Systems

According to DEMCON Unmanned Systems, the demonstration aimed to assess how uncrewed and automated technologies can be integrated into the inspection and maintenance of offshore renewable energy systems. 

The tests are said to be part of efforts to develop compact, electric, and uncrewed solutions for offshore operations, in order to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

“This project is part of the Kansen voor West 3 subsidy program, which promotes innovation and sustainability in the region,” DEMCON Unmanned Systems said.

The trial is supported by a consortium including Holland Shipyards Group, Campusatsea, and Coastruction.

“Our goal? To explore how such sustainable energy systems can be inspected and maintained uncrewed and automatically in the future. By establishing future-proof procedures, we aim to make the entire chain as sustainable as possible (compact, electric, uncrewed) while also operating as efficiently as possible (smaller equipment, lower operational costs),” DEMCON Unmanned Systems said in a social media post.

In January, the Wave Energy Collective (Weco) secured funding under the EKOO TSE Electricity 2024 program, backed by the Dutch Ministry of Climate and Green Growth’s Topsector Energiesubsidie initiative, to advance a renewables-driven offshore charging solution for autonomous vessels.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles