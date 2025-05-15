Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy Exowave completes factory acceptance test of its wave energy system (Video)

Exowave completes factory acceptance test of its wave energy system (Video)

Business Developments & Projects
May 15, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Danish wave energy technology company Exowave has completed the factory acceptance test (FAT) of its wave energy converter (WEC) power take-off (PTO) system, marking a step forward in its roadmap to deliver megawatt-scale wave energy plants in the Danish North Sea by 2030.

Source: Exowave

The test was independently witnessed by DNV at Semco Maritime’s facilities in Esbjerg. According to Exowave, the PTO system reached up to 78% efficiency across various system pressure settings, confirming its ability to convert wave-induced mechanical energy into hydraulic power.

Just in March, the company revealed entering an important phase of developing its wave energy technology, as the power take-off (PTO) system is set for wet testing in the coming weeks. 

Related Article

“The FAT also demonstrated the performance of the integrated water turbine, converting the generated hydraulic power into electricity — validating the complete wave-to-wire energy conversion chain,” the company said in a social media post.

The modular system is designed for both power generation and desalination applications.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

In January, Exowave partnered with AquaX Energy Americas to establish a joint venture (JV), AquaX JV, to deploy wave energy solutions across North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. 

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles