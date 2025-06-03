Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy $1M grant boosts underwater wave energy tech at ODU

$1M grant boosts underwater wave energy tech at ODU

Research & Development
June 3, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Tian-Bing Xu, Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Old Dominion University (ODU) in the U.S., has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop an underwater wave energy conversion system.

Source: Old Dominion University (ODU)

According to ODU, the four-year project will focus on the Submerged Piezoelectric Ocean Wave Energy Converter (SPOWEC), a system designed to generate electricity from ocean wave motion using piezoelectric materials. 

The device is intended to provide submerged, fuel-free power for U.S. Navy applications, including undersea sensor networks and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

“The innovative use of piezoelectric materials to convert wave energy into electrical energy and provide electric power at sea without the need for a fuel supply will benefit naval and other maritime operations,” said Jeffrey Fergus, Dean of the Batten College of Engineering and Technology.

The SPOWEC system leverages piezoelectric materials – crystals, ceramics, or polymers that generate an electric charge when mechanically stressed – to convert wave-induced pressure and motion into electrical energy. Xu’s research expands on earlier work in submerged wave energy devices and piezoelectric transducers.

Xu joined ODU in 2018 and previously worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center and the National Institute of Aerospace. He holds patents in the field and has worked on energy harvesting and smart materials.

“This project award provides a valuable resource and a great opportunity for ODU to lead research in ocean wave energy, educate the next generation of engineers, and open the door to new opportunities,” said Xu.

The funding will also support student research at Xu’s Smart Materials and Intelligent Systems Laboratory, ODU said.

