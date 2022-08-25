DEME and Havfram enter offshore wind partnership in Norway

August 25, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME Offshore and Havfram have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly offer construction services to the offshore wind farm sector in Norway, starting with projects to be selected through the upcoming lease auction for the Sørlige Nordsjø II area.

The companies say they plan to play an important role in the Norwegian offshore wind market by delivering transport and installation services for foundations, cables, wind turbines, and substations, both for bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms.

The first target projects for the cooperation will be those in the Sørlige Nordsjø II zone.

Norway will auction off 3 GW of bottom-fixed offshore wind capacity at the zone in two 1.5 GW phases, with the first 1.5 GW of capacity expected to be put out to tender this year.

“For the Sørlige Nordsjø II project, which is to be installed in relatively deep water depths of more than 60 m, we believe it will be important to involve an experienced contractor early in the development process to select the best foundation concept for example”, said Jeff Van Hout, Business Unit Manager DEME Offshore.

“With our vast experience in monopile, pre-piled jackets and suction pile technology we look forward to engaging with developers and seeing how we can best bring our innovative solutions and added value to their project”.

Even Larsen, Director Offshore Wind Havfram, said: “With DEME Offshore Havfram has teamed up with a trustworthy, experienced and highly successful offshore wind foundation contractor to provide a one-stop-shop solution to the clients in Norway. Paired with Havfram’s WTG installation expertise, we are offering a sound and reliable partnership for developers for Sørlige Nordsjø and future offshore wind developments”.

In a press release on 25 August, the companies highlighted the ambition of the Norwegian government to have 30 GW of offshore wind capacity installed by 2040 and said that the demand for offshore wind would be further boosted with electrification of existing oil and gas assets.

Havfram, which changed its name from Ocean Installer in 2020 as part of its commitment to offshore wind, has also set sights on a floating wind lease at the Utsira Nord site in Norway in a consortium with RWE and NTE.

In 2021, the Norwegian company signed a letter of intent with China’s CIMC-Raffles shipyard to build a series of next-generation wind turbine installation vessels, first of which are scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Earlier this year, Havfram also revealed its intention to become one of the future leaders in the electrification market for oil and gas production assets through offshore wind developments.

The company is also planning to participate in the Scottish Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind seabed leasing round.