DEME secures largest-ever inter-array cable order

August 20, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

DEME Offshore has signed a contract with Dogger Bank Wind Farm to provide the inter-array cables for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B offshore UK.

Under the EPCI contract, DEME will in total supply, install and protect 650km of 66kV inter-array cables and all related accessories.

Production will start in 2021 and the company’s cable installation vessel Living Stone will be in charge of the installation.

The contract is subject to joint venture partners SSE Renewables and Equinor reaching financial close on Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, expected late this year.

According to the developer, this is the largest-ever inter-array cable order in the world to date.

“We are delighted to welcome DEME Offshore to the Dogger Bank project to undertake the manufacturing and installation of the 66kV inter-array cables for Dogger Bank phases A and B in what is the largest inter-array cable order of its type,” said Steve Wilson, Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s Project Director at SSE Renewables,

“DEME, using its state of the art ‘Living Stone’ vessel, has a proven track record in delivering large inter-array cable scopes, and this experience and capability will be essential to successfully install the 650km of cable required for Dogger Bank A and B.”

Dogger Bank will comprise GE Haliade-X 12 MW turbines located 130km off the Yorkshire coast. The 3.6 GW wind farm is being developed in three 1.2 GW phases.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction phases and Equinor will lead on operations for the lifetime of at least 25 years from the O&M base at the Port of Tyne.