Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal in Lubmin to start up

January 13, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Deutsche ReGas operated Ostsee LNG import terminal, for which French energy major TotalEnergies is contributing a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and LNG supply, will see its official inauguration tomorrow.

Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies, said: “Europe is facing a historic gas supply crisis caused by the sharp drop in flows from Russia. Since the beginning of this crisis, TotalEnergies has mobilised its LNG portfolio, which is broad and flexible, to send available LNG to Europe and to use its 18 Mt/y regasification capacity.“

“Thanks to the start-up of the Lubmin terminal, TotalEnergies will be able to add to this effort and increase its imports to Europe to over 20 Mt/y, or about 15% of the continent’s regasification capacity. We are pleased to support this project, which will allow Germany and Europe to further secure gas supply.”

In December 2022, TotalEnergies delivered the Neptune, one of its two floating storage and regasification units to Deutsche Regas.

This vessel has an annual regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters of gas, which according to TotalEnergies, is enough to cover about 5% of German demand.

In October 2022, TotalEnergies also contracted a regasification capacity of 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year and began to deliver LNG from its global integrated portfolio to the Lubmin terminal.

