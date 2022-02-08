Digital platform for NSR to make Arctic shipping safer

February 8, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Russia’s icebreaker operator Rosatomflot, part of the Rosatom Group, has signed an agreement to create a unified platform for digital services to make shipping via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) safer.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: FESCO

JSC Green Atom has been contracted to perform the work.

The project, worth RUB 1.33 billion ($17.7 million), is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. It is part of the country’s overall strategy for the development of the Northern Sea Route.

The platform will become a central element of the NSR’s digital ecosystem. It will involve the provision of a number of digital services to users of the sea route, enabling synchronization of logistics operations and fleet dispatching.

The system will allow serving up to 1,500 unique users that will have access to digital services of various functional purposes. Information on the navigational, hydrometeorological, ice and environmental conditions in the waters of the Northern Sea Route will be promptly provided, according to Rosatomflot.

“Digitalization of the Northern Sea Route is a key step in preparing for the transition to year-round navigation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route,” Leonid Irlitsa, First Deputy General Director – Shipping Director of FSUE Atomflot/Rosatomflot, said.

“This platform will make shipping in the Arctic safer, more predictable and more attractive.”

“The start of designing the unified digital services platform will be a significant step towards the digital transformation of the Russian Arctic through the use of modern Russian IT solutions. The platform will control many of the parameters that determine the logistics of ships and should ensure the high availability of digital services and their stable operation around the clock,” Evgeny Abakumov, Director of Information Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, commented.

“The Northern Sea Route has a huge potential, which has not yet been fully exploited. Therefore, over the next three years, Rosatom State Corporation and its organizations will turn it into one of the most convenient and safe transport routes equipped with advanced digital services,” Abakumov added.