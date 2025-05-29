Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Azane handpicks Ofiniti’s digital platform for ammonia bunkering expansion

Business Developments & Projects
May 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian bunkering company Azane Fuel Solutions has partnered with Ofiniti, a DNV spinoff, to support its ammonia bunkering expansion across Scandinavia with Ofiniti’s digital platform.

Courtesy of Azane Fuel Solutions

Established in 2020, Ofiniti, formerly known as FuelBoss, provides an independent, end-to-end platform that supports all marine fuels and brings together the full range of stakeholders – from fuel suppliers and logistics providers to shipowners, charterers, and port authorities.

According to Ofiniti, the platform is designed to handle the real-world complexity of fuel delivery, including deliveries by trucks and terminals, ensuring seamless, compliant, and efficient operations.

Through partnership with Ofiniti, Azane Fuel Solution is looking to secure the digital backbone for its ammonia bunkering operations, including its first projects under development in Norway.

“Azane is doing pioneering work to make ammonia a practical and scalable marine fuel. We are excited to support them with a digital platform that reflects the realities of the industry, where transparency, traceability, and coordination across many actors are key. FuelBoss is not a one-sided tool, but a platform built to serve the entire supply chain,” said Martin Christian Wold, VP Business Development, Ofiniti.

Steinar Kostøl, Chief Executive Officer of Azane Fuel Solutions, commented: “When it comes to enabling digital workflows in maritime fuel delivery, Ofiniti stands out as a partner that brings deep domain knowledge and a real understanding of operational complexity. Working with their team has given us the confidence that our ammonia bunkering infrastructure will be supported by a digital layer that is both resilient and future-ready, helping us to better serve our customers.”

Azane Fuel Solutions was founded in 2021 by Yara Growth Ventures, Navigator Gas, ECOnnect Energy, and Amon Maritime to provide end-to-end ammonia fuel solutions by developing, owning, and operating the infrastructure required to make ammonia available as a maritime fuel.

The company is currently getting ready to realize the first infrastructure investments and is organizing itself into two entities:

  • Azane Fuel Solutions: set to deliver turn-key ammonia fuel handling and bunkering technology solutions, and
  • Azane Infrastructure: set to supply ammonia as fuel through building, owning, and operating the necessary infrastructure.

Azane Infrastructure is developing several ammonia bunkering infrastructure projects in Norway with backing from Enova, local governments, port owners, ammonia producers, and other stakeholders.

