Dive Technologies unveils its UUV platform
- Technology
Boston-based subsea robotics firm Dive Technologies has completed the integration and build of its first full-scale commercial large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) platform, the “DIVE-LD.”
Founded in 2018, Dive aims to re-image design, build and deployment of UUVs.
With a patent-pending technology platform, Dive builds its UUVs specifically with inherent mission critical features.
According to Dive, they enable unprecedented range, endurance, and function flexibility for commercial, research, and defense clients.
Sea trials will commence this summer, followed by commercial and defense demonstrations, to include deep ocean testing.
Jerry Sgobbo, CEO at Dive Technologies, said:
“We’re thrilled to see the DIVE-LD come together after nearly two years of iterating on the design, prototyping, and lab testing.
“Our team has been focused on creating highly-scalable, truly open software and hardware architectures that together produced what we like to refer to as UUV 2.0.
“Our platform architecture promotes cost and schedule efficient design cycles and greatly reduces production costs as compared to other legacy UUV designs currently on the market.”
Bill Lebo, CTO at Dive Technologies, said:
“Leveraging new proprietary designs and advanced manufacturing techniques as well as government, commercial, and academic partnerships, our team was able to accelerate the build of the DIVE-LD well ahead of schedule.
“We’re excited to conduct deep-water LDUUV testing and ultimately get our commercial vehicle into the hands of our customers so they can experience the ease of integration and operation for themselves.”
