DMEC and WavEC sign strategic marine energy collaboration agreement
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy DMEC and WavEC sign strategic marine energy collaboration agreement

DMEC and WavEC sign strategic marine energy collaboration agreement

Outlook & Strategy
July 24, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Dutch Marine Energy Centre (DMEC) and Portugal-based technology and innovation center dedicated to the development of marine renewable energy, WavEC Offshore Renewables, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance cooperation on offshore renewable energy, with a particular focus on offshore solar and wave energy.

Source: DMEC

According to DMEC, the two non-profit organisations aim to support developers, policymakers, and the wider offshore renewable sector through joint efforts on research and development (R&D) and demonstration projects across the EU.

“WavEC – Offshore Renewables and DMEC are both non-profit organisations on a mission to advance offshore renewable energy innovations. Together, we are helping innovators, governments and the offshore renewable energy industry at large. To strengthen this bond and support those stakeholders even better, we decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic collaboration,” said DMEC in a social media post. 

“Among others, this collaboration will specifically focus on R&D and demonstration projects in marine energy, particularly offshore solar and wave energy, creating new opportunities for both entities while strengthening the offshore renewable energy sector as a whole through enhanced intra-EU cohesion.”

The collaboration was formalized when DMEC CEO Benjamin Lehner met with the CEO & President of the Board of WavEC, Marco Aurélio Alves, in Lisbon, Portugal.

In March, the DMEC-led Offshore Accelerator for System Integration and Storage (OASIS) project launched the first support call for offshore energy innovations.

Related Article

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles