Clean Fuel

DNV and HD KSOE set sights on CO2 capture technology for SOFC

Business Developments & Projects
March 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and its subsidiary HD Hydrogen have signed a joint industry project (JIP) agreement with classification society DNV to work on CO2 capture technology for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC).

The project entails developing and validaing pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology for CO2 capture in SOFC, the high-efficiency fuel cells that generate electricity using natural gas, ammonia, or hydrogen as fuel.

As explained, the PSA technology selectively captures and releases CO2 by cyclically altering pressure within a capture chamber. This approach is expected to be at least 40% more energy-efficient than conventional CO2 absorption technologies used in marine applications.

Under the agreement, HD KSOE and HD Hydrogen will explore the integration of PSA-based carbon CO2 technology into SOFC for shipboard power generation with an aim to replace conventional ship propulsion and power generation engines with SOFC systems, thus reducing maritime carbon emissions.

Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager for DNV Korea & Japan, said: “The decarbonization of shipping is a complex challenge, requiring a mix of solutions to bridge the transition to carbon-neutral fuels. Energy efficiency measures and onboard carbon capture technologies can play a crucial role in reducing emissions while the industry works towards securing reliable supplies of alternative fuels. This collaboration represents an important step in exploring practical and scalable carbon reduction strategies for the maritime sector.”

Seunghwan Oh, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at HD Hydrogen, added: “PSA technology is a key enabler in the era of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS). Integrating this technology with SOFCs, one of the most efficient power generation systems available, can substantially contribute to maritime decarbonization.”

Last year, HD KSOE invested around $80 million to acquire the majority of the shares of Finland-based Convion, a company specializing in SOFC and solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technology.

