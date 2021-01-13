DNV GL removes GL from its name as it braces for change

January 13, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Norway-based classification society DNV GL has unveiled a decision to change its name to DNV, starting from 1 March 2021.

As explained, the move comes after “a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy as it positions itself for a world in which many of DNV’s markets are undergoing fundamental change”.

Image Courtesy: DNV GL

The present name has been in place since the 2013 merger between Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and Germanischer Lloyd (GL). Following the merger, the company has operated as a fully integrated company for several years now.

“We merged two … companies with complementary strengths and market positions, and combining the two names was the right solution in 2013. However, it was not a name that rolled off the tongue, and many customers already refer to the company as DNV,” Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO, said.

Gearing up for ‘a decade of transformation’

The 2020s has been called the decade of transformation or the “exponential decade”, where the pace of the energy transition will be set and where food, health and transport systems will change immensely and digital technologies underpinning industry 4.0 will mature from experimentation into large-scale application.

Most importantly, this is the decade where humanity will succeed or fail to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to DNV GL.

As companies take on the complexities of digitalization and decarbonization, they need trust and assurance, the classification society stressed. DNV’s ambition is to shape the future of assurance with more digitalized services and by leading the assurance of digitalization in the form of assuring data, digital twins and digitized processes.

“Our strategy not only positions us for significant growth in a world increasingly in need of a trusted voice, but also positions us to shape the future of assurance,” Eriksen added.