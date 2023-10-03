DNV issues feasibility statement for Schottel Marine’s rock anchor concept

October 3, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Schottel Marine Technologies has secured the statement of feasibility from the classification society DNV for its rock anchor (Swift Anchor) concept for offshore renewables, namely tidal energy and floating wind technologies.

Schottel Marine’s rock anchor (Swift Anchor) concept with DNV’s feasibility statement (Courtesy of Schottel Marine Technologies)

Following DNV’s technical review of the rock anchor (Swift Anchor) concept, Schottel Marine secured the statement of feasibility for the technology, clearing the first hurdle in the certification process.

According to the company, this affirms that the concept is considered conceptually feasible and a promising candidate for further development and qualification.

The technical review used the industry-recognized service specification DNV-SE-0163 Certification of tidal turbine arrays, with further reference to DNV-ST-0164 for tidal turbines and DNV-ST-0119 for floating wind turbine structures, to detail and clarify the certification activities and facilitate achieving compliance.

DNV’s statement of feasibility verifies the concept and opens the door to the potential to reduce costs and accelerate the growth of renewable energy worldwide, Schottel Marine emphasized.

Penny Jeffcoate, technical project manager at Schottel Marine, said: “This is the first milestone in the design certification process and allows us to demonstrate that we are taking a responsible approach to managing risk and putting in place a solid basis for successful projects. I am proud of the team and the hard work and diligent engineering they have put into this process to achieve a fantastic result.”

To remind, Schottel Marine Technologies was established in September 2023 as the new company name that integrated Germany’s Aquos Schottel Marine Technologies and Scotland’s Swift Anchor.

The move was made in an effort to ramp-up deployment of the company’s anchoring solutions for floating offshore renewables, and to exploit the growing business opportunities in that sector, particularly those coming with the development of floating wind.

