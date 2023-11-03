DNV issues quality certification to Swedish wave energy company

November 3, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Wave energy technology developer CorPower Ocean has received ISO 9001 certification through DNV – one of the leading global providers of accredited management systems certification and training.

CorPower Ocean's C4 wave energy device (Courtesy of CorPower Ocean)

The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification reflects the ongoing commitment to enhancing internal procedures and processes. CorPower Ocean is dedicated to maintaining and improving our quality standards as the company moves forward.

ISO 9001 is an international standard which specifies a set of requirements for operating a quality management system that meets the needs of customers and other stakeholders.

Holding the certification demonstrates that CorPower Ocean has standardized processes to monitor performance and take corrective actions to maintain and improve the quality of its operations, products and services. It further illustrates the company’s attention to driving continuous improvements combined with an active role guiding all employees through company growth.

Tord Jonsson, CorPower Ocean’s supply chain and quality manager, said the award crucially illustrates the company’s ability to reach product development goals more quickly and with greater accuracy, saving time and cost.

“IS0 9001 represents an important milestone as we endeavor to consistently improve our management systems and ensure the highest possible standards. Certifications of this kind provide an essential layer of independent analysis, both for us as a company and for our stakeholders.

“As a team we have been highly motivated to achieve this ISO certification, which forms part of the pathway to securing DNV Type Certification verifying the overall performance and safety of our wave energy technology. ISO9001 certification is a requirement throughout our supply chain, ensuring that all suppliers are audited by a notified body,” said Jonsson.

To remind, CorPower Ocean has recently deployed its first commercial-scale wave energy device – the C4 – offshore Portugal. In October 2023, the device withstood two major storms along the Portuguese coast, despite being battered by waves up to 13 meters.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago CorPower Ocean’s wave energy device weathers through two major storms offshore Portugal Posted: 1 day ago