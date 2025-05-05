Back to overview
Dutch-Norwegian floating solar specialist receives ISO 9001 certification

Certification & Classification
May 5, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch-Norwegian provider of offshore floating solar energy solutions, SolarDuck, has obtained ISO 9001 certification from classification society Bureau Veritas.

Courtesy of SolarDuck

According to SolarDuck, the certification underscores the company’s focus on “investing in quality and continuous improvement”, and advancing the maturity of the offshore floating solar industry.

“This certification is the result of true teamwork,” said Koen Burgers, CEO of SolarDuck. “It demonstrates the deep commitment of our people to building an organization that continually improves, innovates, and delivers solutions of the highest standard to our customers and partners.”

The ISO 9001 certification follows the company’s recent recognition through the EcoVadis certification as part of its endeavours to meet the evolving demands of the offshore floating solar market and adjacent industries, which are increasingly attracting interest in the renewable energy sector and beyond.

At the beginning of the year, the Dutch-Norwegian firm conducted basin tests for its updated floating solar platform design at the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) as part of the DEI+ Merganser project consortium.

At the time, the company also revealed plans to test 54 interconnected platforms in the basin before summer.

The DEI+ Merganser project includes collaboration with MARIN, TNO, Deltares, TU Delft’s Technology, Policy and Management department, and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

Merganser will be an operational laboratory for SolarDuck, which, together with consortium partners, will gather relevant data, such as platform motions, energy output, and life below the water surface.

