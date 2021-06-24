DNV releases new cloud simulator training certification

June 24, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Norway-based classification society DNV has introduced a new class D for areas covering cloud-based simulation.

As informed, the certification body has revised its ST-0033 maritime simulator systems standard which incorporates cloud and remote access technologies.

Although remote simulation is not new technology in itself, the core focus of the revision was on the replacement of hardware with a software-enabled artificial environment.

The new simulator class D has been developed to address the need to educate new seafarers as well as to enable serving seafarers to renew their existing certificates.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the use of remote methods to deliver training programs for seafarers has increased.

“Training is an extremely important safety barrier for shipping, and for DNV to certify training schemes and the latest methods of distance learning is yet another … example of our commitment to safety at sea,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime.

Andreas Jagtøyen, EVP Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital, added that this new class D certification “recognizes the value contributed by cloud-based technology in recent months and how it can continue to be an integral part of maritime training in the future.”

Until now, physical-realism requirements have described hardware and interfaces, as well as the operating environment, only at a high level in line with the standards of training, certification and watchkeeping (STCW) convention.

According to DNV, the environment is now presented in such a way that the user suspends belief and accepts it as a real environment while still maintaining the required behavioural realism.

DNV further notes that the most important aspect in remote setups are instructor and assessor facilities, and the new class now divides:

interactive, synchronous, continuous online instructor-led simulation;

detached, asynchronous student-led simulation;

or a combination of the abovementioned simulations when operated synchronously or asynchronously depending upon the nature of the exercise to meet training objectives.

As disclosed, the new standard sets as an “industry-first”, and DNV is ready to begin certification of simulators that are compliant.

The DNV ST-0033 maritime simulator systems standard was revised frequently since its initial publication in January 2000.