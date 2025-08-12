Back to overview
Home Subsea DNV to help realize UK’s carbon capture and storage projects with quality assurance

DNV to help realize UK’s carbon capture and storage projects with quality assurance

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
August 12, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Independent assurance and risk management provider DNV Inspection has secured three-year contracts to provide quality assurance for two of the UK’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

DNV is set to deliver site inspection, quality assurance and quality control services for Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), both based in the North East of England.

This includes the inspection of equipment and materials, ensuring they meet industry standards, and providing on-the-ground support as the projects progress from construction to operation.

NEP, an incorporated joint venture partnership between BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, is developing the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber, collectively known as the East Coast Cluster, to secure storage sites under the North Sea.

Construction of the CCS project is expected to begin this year, while the first injection could come as early as 2027 and start up in 2028. With a permitted injection rate of 4 million tons annually, averaged over a duration of 25 years, this could reach a total of 100 million tons.

NZT Power, a joint venture between BP and Equinor, aims to be the first gas-fired power station with CCS. Once operational, the combined cycle gas turbine electricity generating station could produce up to 742 MW of flexible, dispatchable, low-carbon power, equivalent to the average annual electricity requirements of over 1 million UK homes.

Mariagrazia Silva, Regional Operations Manager Europe at DNV Inspection, said: “Being selected to support both Net Zero Teesside Power and the Northern Endurance Partnership marks a significant milestone in DNV Inspection’s growth within the UK’s low-carbon energy sector. These CCS projects are critical not only for achieving the UK’s net zero targets, but also for unlocking local employment opportunities in the Teesside area and beyond.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles