Home Fossil Energy DOF’s new offshore support vessel starts taking shape in Poland

Business Developments & Projects
May 16, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Polish shipbuilder CRIST S.A. has held the keel laying ceremony for an offshore support vessel (OSV) it is building for Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group.

Source: CRIST S.A.

The event for the vessel named the Sea Dragon (hull number NB110) was held at CRIST’s shipyard in Gdynia on May 13, 2025, the shipbuilder reported.

The 110-meter long DP3 ice-class vessel will be able to host 164 persons and perform down staffing and crew change, drilling support, on site safety standby, as well as emergency towing and ice management.

Scheduled for delivery by Q1 2027, the vessel is based on the MMC 995L SBC design from MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting.

Source: CRIST

According to CRIST, it will be equipped with cutting-edge systems, ensuring safe and precise operations even in demanding sea conditions. This includes Walk2Work and DP3 dynamic positioning from Kongsberg Maritime’s assortment.

The steel-cutting ceremony for the vessel was held in January 2025. Two months later, the Polish player reported having placed orders with multiple suppliers for the future vessel, including MAN and Palfinger Marine.

