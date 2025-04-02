Kongsberg Maritime to equip DOF’s next-gen offshore support vessel
Kongsberg Maritime to equip DOF’s next-gen offshore support vessel

Vessels
April 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to deliver an integrated package of equipment for a new offshore support vessel (OSV) that Polish shipbuilder CRIST S.A. is constructing for Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group.

Source: CRIST S.A.

Designed by MMC Ship Design, the 110-meter long DP3 ice-class vessel named Sea Dragon is capable of hosting 164 persons and is configured to perform down staffing and crew change, drilling support, on site safety standby, as well as emergency towing and ice management.

The steel-cutting ceremony for the vessel took place on January 7, with delivery scheduled by Q1 2027.

It will be equipped with a comprehensive range of Kongsberg Maritime systems, including the DC main switchboard, battery hybrid system, main power generator, thruster induction motor, and distribution transformer.

The battery-hybrid propulsion system will comprise two 1 MWh battery packs, complemented by a DC electric system designed to ensure the highest operational efficiency, Kongsberg Maritime said.

According to the company, these innovations will allow the vessel to achieve fuel savings of up to 35% compared to similar vessels.

DOF has also selected a range of Kongsberg Maritime technology to support its offshore operations, for navigation, automation and control systems, as well as the company’s K-Pos Dynamic Positioning system (DP-3).

MAN will deliver six 12V175D high-speed variable speed gensets for the vessel and Palfinger Marine with supply a comprehensive equipment package, consisting of a fully electric, frequency-controlled winch system, a stern roller and the Palfinger Hose Securing System (HSS).

