DP World Antwerp Gateway orders fleet of automated stacking cranes
DP World Antwerp Gateway has ordered a fleet of 34 Automated Stacking Cranes (Konecranes Gottwald ARMGs) for its container terminal in Antwerp, Belgium.
The cranes will be an expansion to the current fleet of 20 ARMGs currently in operation. The first batch will be delivered in Q2 2022, the last batch by 2026. This order was booked in December 2020.
DP World Antwerp Gateway wants to continue its current ASC system delivered by Gottwald in 2006.
“We had a series of deep discussions with Konecranes regarding every aspect of our automation expansion at our terminal. Eventually, we were convinced that Konecranes could provide every dimension needed. We need technology continuation of our current ASC concept,” Jef Lambregts, Head of Projects at DP World Antwerp Gateway, said.
“We want to take advantage of the latest developments in automation technology. We will get improved automated truck handling and remote operation ergonomics.”
The new ASC system order will follow the Gottwald ARMG design concept, the most notable physical feature being the rigid guiding beam for container load control.
The ARMGs will stack containers 1-over-6 spanning 9 container rows.
A new trolley design has been developed to support an increased lifting height and it will include a hybrid of existing systems for auto-landing on the truck chassis.
As part of the project, TBA will extend the existing Equipment Control System (ECS) used at the terminal.
Port Services from Konecranes will also be part of the delivery.
