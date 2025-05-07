DP World and Asian Terminals’ $100M investment expands Manila South Harbor’s capacity

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UAE-based logistics group DP World and Philippine port operator, developer, and investor Asian Terminals have invested approximately $100 million into the capacity expansion of the Manila South Harbor (MSH), the Philippines’ international trade gateway.

Credit: DP World

As disclosed, the partners invested in the extension of Pier 3 berth to over 600 meters, yard expansion to accommodate 20,000 TEUs, the addition of two new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, and the purchase of eco-friendly landside equipment.

This is said to bring MSH’s annual throughput capacity to nearly two million TEUs, growing capacity by over 25% from 1.45 million TEUs previously. As per DP World, this enables the terminal to accommodate more cargo volume and bigger ships deployed by international carriers, providing “faster and safer” turnaround times to support the country’s international trade.

The two neo post-panamax STS cranes, manufactured by China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries, are reportedly the largest among MSH’s 11 quay-side equipment and among the biggest ever deployed in the Philippines. With an outreach of 58 meters, each STS crane can handle vessels carrying up to 20 containers wide, DP World revealed, adding that each crane is equipped with safety and operational features such as intelligent sensing systems for monitoring speed, vibration, temperature, trailer positioning, anti-collision, and automated diagnostics.

It is understood that there are also plans to deploy electric and hybrid landside equipment, including yard tractors, container loaders, and rubber-tired gantry cranes in support of MSH’s carbon reduction initiatives.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “DP World is honoured to be partnering the Philippine government in modernising and advancing its critical trade infrastructure, by working closely with our local partner ATI. Investment in ports and logistics brings greater value down the value chain and prosperity to communities, a commitment which we embody in DP World as a trade enabler and leader in smart logistics. Building on our strong partnership and seeing huge economic potential, we are lining up more investment projects in the coming years to future-proof the gateway terminals in Manila, Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna, in support of the resilient growth of the Philippine economy.”

Eusebio H. Tanco, ATI’s President, stated: “We are very pleased to inaugurate these major development projects that collectively enhance our capacity and capability in delivering comprehensive and market-responsive services to our customers and stakeholders. ATI, alongside our partners from DP World, stands proud of our contribution to powering economic progress by ensuring supply chain efficiency through ATI’s strategic ports and logistics assets.”

As informed, in 2024, ATI handled almost 1.6 million TEUs in cumulative container volume, with MSH handling around 1.3 million TEUs, nearly 8% higher than the total volume it handled in 2023. For the first quarter of 2025, MSH reportedly handled over 350,000 TEUs of international container boxes, over 25% higher compared to the same period in 2024.

In other news, DP World completed initial testing of its hydrogen fuel cell rubber-tired gantry (RTG) crane at the Port of Vancouver, marking a milestone in decarbonizing its port operations. Furthermore, it was announced that London Gateway, a deep-sea port some 48 kilometers east of Central London, operated by DP World, is set to undergo major construction works.

The company also signed a long-term strategic agreement with Danish shipping giant Maersk to expand maritime services at its terminal in the Port of Santos, Brazil, and joined forces with Indian green hydrogen and ammonia producer AM Green to develop a sustainable supply chain for green fuels and chemicals.

