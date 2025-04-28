DP World tests hydrogen fuel cell RTG crane at Port of Vancouver

Back to overview
April 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UAE-based logistics group DP World has completed initial testing of its hydrogen fuel cell rubber-tired gantry (RTG) crane at the Port of Vancouver, marking a milestone in decarbonizing its port operations.

Courtesy of DP World

It is understood that the RTG is currently undergoing field testing as the company evaluates the feasibility of electrifying its global fleet of 1,500 cranes.

Traditionally powered by diesel, RTG cranes are considered essential for cargo handling but significantly contribute to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. According to DP World, at its Vancouver terminal, 19 RTG cranes account for 50% of diesel consumption and generate over 4,200 tonnes of CO2 annually. The adoption of hydrogen technology reportedly promises to dramatically reduce or even eliminate this impact.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, stated: “As one of the world’s foremost port and terminal operators, we are dedicated to advancing sustainable practices that will drive industry-wide change. This pilot not only marks an important step in DP World’s commitment to decarbonizing its operations, but it also sets a new benchmark in sustainable logistics. Real-world testing ensures our solutions are reliable and effective and could open the door to electrifying our global fleet of RTGs.”

To note, DP World launched its pilot project in October 2023. As disclosed, the first phase included retrofitting a diesel RTG with an integrated solution consisting of a hydrogen-electric generator (HEG), battery energy storage system, hydrogen storage module, regenerative energy capture and integrated control and safety systems. The RTG has now entered its second phase – a one-year field trial to track performance parameters such as hydrogen consumption, energy generation and regenerative energy capture rates, DP World revealed.

This data is expected to allow the team to compare the zero-emission hydrogen electric RTG to a traditional diesel-powered RTG in terms of productivity, reliability, maintainability, costs and environmental benefit.

It is worth mentioning that for this project, the UAE-based company partnered with TYCROP Manufacturing, H2 Portable and HTEC. Reportedly, H2 Portable, together with TYCROP, designed the HEG, utilizing a dual fuel cell and battery energy storage system, while HTEC provided the hydrogen storage system and hydrogen supply.

To operate, the RTG crane is said to store up to 135 kg of compressed gaseous hydrogen in 15 pressurized tanks. Hydrogen is fed to the fuel cell system, which charges a high-voltage battery that powers the crane’s electric drive, DP World explained, highlighting that the bidirectional power system recovers energy when lowering containers, “significantly reducing energy demand and enhancing operational efficiency.”

Scott Mason, President and CEO of TYCROP, commented: “Through our work with DP World, H2 Portable and HTEC, we achieved a major milestone in zero-emission power. During factory acceptance testing, the system ran continuously for 16 hours, lifting and lowering a 40-ton load 105 times — and emitted only steam, rather than 400 kilograms of CO2 from a comparable diesel unit. This accomplishment highlights what can be done when industry and government collaborate to drive innovation.”

George Rubin, Managing Director of Commercial Operations at H2 Portable, remarked: “Working alongside DP World, our Advanced Power system is demonstrating how hydrogen-based technology can deliver meaningful performance benefits. Early field operations have exceeded key benchmarks, and we look forward to building on these results as we explore broader adoption across the industry.”

Jeff Grant, Vice President of Transportation Solutions at HTEC, said: “At HTEC, we’re proud to support this groundbreaking project by providing hydrogen storage and fuel supply. Together with DP World, TYCROP and H2 Portable, we’re showing how the power of collaboration is driving the transition to cleaner energy solutions.”

If the field trial is successful, DP World stated it will consider converting its 25 diesel-powered RTG cranes in Vancouver and Prince Rupert in a bid to meet its zero-emissions objectives. As informed, there are additional plans underway to trial an electric terminal tractor at the Port of Vancouver, and the company is in the process of acquiring a fleet of electric vehicles.

