DSME nets $1.7 bln LNG carriers order
South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has secured two orders for six LNG carriers.
The company said in a stock exchange filing the two orders are for two European shipowners.
Each contract is worth 1.01 trillion Won ($884.8 million), the filing reads.
The first trio of vessels is due to be delivered before July 31, 2023. The remaining trio will be delivered before the end of December 2023.
With the two deals, the company has secured orders worth $3.3 total for the year so far.
Orders expected to pick up
Southe Korean shipbuilders are expecting the orders for newbuild liquefied natural gas carriers.
Hyundai Heavy group of shipyards and Samsung Heavy are expected to book orders for LNG carriers to serve the Mozambique LNG project, before the end of the year.
Citing a Samsung Securities analyst, Yonhap reports the orders for new LNG vessels are showing signs of recovery in the second half of the year due to the Mozambique project as well as new developments in Russia.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
DSME develops new LNG re-liquefaction system
South Korean shipbuilder, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has developed a new LN...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Seasystems gets LNG FSU mooring equipment deal from DSME
South Korean shipbuilder DSME has tagged Scana-owned Seasystems for the delivery of mooring equipmen...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Alpha Gas to take LNG carrier delivery from DSME
Greece’s Alpha Gas, a unit of Pantheon Tankers, is to take delivery of a 174,000-cbm LNG carri...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Singapore regulator clears HHI-DSME $1.8 billion tie-up
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore has cleared the proposed merger between Korean ...Posted: about 1 month ago