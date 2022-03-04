DSME orders GTT tank design for new LNG carrier

March 4, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has ordered tank design for a new LNG carrier from French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Illustration only; Courtesy of DSME

The LNG carrier that DSME is constructing will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel. It will fit tanks with its NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed in-house.

DSME will deliver the vessel in the third quarter of 2024.

Related Article Posted: 2 days ago Partners win BV AiP for new boxship retrofit concept Posted: 2 days ago

Last month, the shipyard also ordered GTT tank design for four LNG carriers it is building for Greek shipping company Maran Gas Maritime. Deliveries of these vessels will take place in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

Recently, GTT reported solid earnings at the high-end of annual targets for 2021, with 68 LNGC orders, amongst others.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, also noted: “The market dynamics remain very positive in 2022 with ten LNG carriers ordered since the beginning of the year. All the liquefaction projects under construction still represent significant potential for LNG carrier orders.”