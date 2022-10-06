DSME wins BV approval for ammonia-powered ammonia carrier

October 6, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has delivered an approval in principle (AiP) to South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for its design and development of an 86,000 cbm ammonia (NH 3 ) carrier with ammonia propulsion.

Courtesy of BV



The certificate was delivered to Jae Hyuk Woo, Senior Executive Vice President and Shipyard General Manager of DSME, by Matthieu de Tugny, President Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, at a ceremony on 6 September at the Gastech exhibition in Milan.

As informed, the main characteristics and dimensions of the vessel are approximately 230 metres in overall length, 36.6 metres in breadth, and a depth of 22.5 metres.

The ship will be equipped with four prismatic-type cargo tanks with a total capacity of approximately 86,000 cubic meters.



Ammonia is one of the main zero-carbon fuel options currently envisioned by shipping as the industry seeks to decarbonise. This is because it burns without emitting CO 2 and is zero-carbon “well-to-wake” when produced from renewable energy.

It is one feasible solution among potential alternative fuels in line with the targets set up by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime sector.

“We are pleased to cooperate with BV. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions has now become a global concern and a key topic regardless of industry,” Jae Hyuk Woo, Senior Executive Vice President and Shipyard General Manager of DSME, said.

“This project is significant in that two companies jointly completed the conceptual design of the very large ammonia carrier with an ammonia fuelled propulsion system and secured technological competitiveness for the eco-friendly vessel by reviewing the safety and compliance of the design.”

“Bureau Veritas is proud to cooperate with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. on the development of the design of an NH 3 carrier with NH 3 fuel propulsion that will support maritime industries towards zero-carbon shipping,” Matthieu de Tugny, President of Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, commented.

“As the maritime industry gears up for its decarbonised future, our role as a class society is to support pioneers with our experience and technical expertise, assess risk and ensure the safety of innovative solutions. We are excited to cooperate with DSME for the development of zero-carbon shipping technologies with various viable solutions for the future.”