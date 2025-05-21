CALM Terminal and Vessel; Source: SBM Offshore
Jetty-less toolbox for ammonia, gas, and LNG offshore transfers gets Bureau Veritas' blessing

May 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

IMODCO Terminals, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-headquartered SBM Offshore, has received approvals in principle (AiPs) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for a portfolio of jetty-less solutions developed to enable offshore floating storage of ammonia, liquefied natural gas (LNG), or natural gas.

Bureau Veritas’ AiPs for the portfolio of jetty-less solutions for new energies’ transfers follow the review of the designs of IMODCO’s catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) buoy, CALM soft yoke, and tower loading unit (TLU), which offer ammonia carriers a connection to onshore ammonia refineries or storage via subsea pipelines.

An overarching AiP, encompassing all the jetty-less solutions for ammonia and/or natural gas and LNG, which was granted by BV to IMODCO, covers CALM buoy for transfer of liquid NH3 (LT & HP), TLU for transfer of liquid NH3 (LT & HP) or LNG (LT & HP), CALM soft yoke for permanent mooring of NH3 FSO/FSRU or LNG FSRU, and short footprint buoy mooring (SFBM) for NH3 FSO/FSRU or LNG FSRU.

Bruno Freitas, IMODCO’s Product Lines Director, commented: “We are extremely pleased to receive Bureau Veritas’ AiP for our CALM, CALM Soft Yoke, and Tower Loading Unit solutions. This is a statement of our efforts in delivering jetty-less systems to enhance safety and improve cost efficiency.

“These systems, together with our Short Footprint Buoy Mooring (SFBM), significantly improve safety by increasing the distance from populated areas and traffic, ensuring a safer environment for all. BV and IMODCO will continue to work together on a portfolio of solutions supporting the global energy transition.”

Furthermore, SBM Offshore’s subsidiary applied its experience and expertise in moving crude oil to support the supply chain for new energy carriers such as ammonia, LNG, and natural gas. The new energy terminals are expected to mitigate the risk of toxic ammonia leaks dispersing into populated areas by moving the transfer away from the shoreline and traditional jetty terminals.

These AiPs come shortly after SBM Offshore secured approval for its NearZero floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) design from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

This design encapsulates low-carbon technologies believed to enable a near-zero Scope 3 carbon emissions profile by curbing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.

