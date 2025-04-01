BV
Back to overview
Home Green Marine BV greenlights MARIC’s 155,000 cbm ethane carrier

BV greenlights MARIC’s 155,000 cbm ethane carrier

Certification & Classification
April 1, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to China’s shipbuilding R&D institute Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) for its new 155,000 cbm ultra large ethane carrier (ULEC) design.

Representatives from Bureau Veritas and ST Engineering. Courtesy of BV

The vessel, measuring approximately 274 meters in length and 42 meters in breadth, is designed as a single-propeller liquefied ethane carrier powered by a MAN ME-GIE ethane dual-fuel main engine, supporting worldwide ethane transportation.

As per BV, the design is compatible with both Type B cargo tanks and GTT Mark III membrane tanks, offering a lower boil-off rate (BOR), reduced unloading residue, and higher cargo capacity utilization. It is also capable of transporting ethylene, propylene, and LPG.

Optimized for fuel efficiency, the vessel features advanced hull lines, propellers, and rudders, along with energy-saving devices such as propeller cap fins, a pre-swirl duct, and a shaft generator. Additionally, MARIC’s Smart Ship Solution is integrated, enhancing safety, operational efficiency and sustainability.

“This AiP reflects our commitment to advancing innovative ship designs that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in gas transportation. We are pleased to support MARIC in this project, which demonstrates ongoing progress in the development of ultra-large ethane carriers,” Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said.

“This AiP underscores MARIC’s commitment to developing next-generation gas carriers that combine efficiency, sustainability, and advanced technology. With BV’s expertise, we are confident this design will contribute to the future of safe and efficient ethane transportation,” Zhu Jianzhang, Vice President of MARIC, commented.

Last week, MARIC also received an AiP from the Norwegian class society DNV for its new wide beam ammonia-ready Kamsarmax bulker. The vessel has a shallow draft for flexible port calls and is wind-assisted propulsion system- (WAPS) ready.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In other news, Bureau Veritas said it is on track to class the AirFish wing-in-ground (WIG) effect craft. The classification society issued AiP for the Type A WIG craft for the AirFish developed by ST Engineering AirX (AirX), a joint venture between ST Engineering and Peluca, in September 2024. Since then, AirX has commenced the execution of the approved qualification plan based on the requirements set forth in the AiP and started fabrication of the AirFish to commence registration of AirFish in the respective jurisdictions during the latter part of the year, for commercial operations.

The AirFish is designed to operate just above the water’s surface, combining the most advanced elements of maritime and aviation engineering to redefine what’s possible in high-speed coastal and regional transport. It utilizes the aerodynamic ground effect to achieve speeds of up to 100 knots (185 km/h) while gliding just above the water’s surface. It has a capacity for ten personnel including crew, or for 1,000kg of cargo.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles