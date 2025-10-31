Dutch firm brings wave energy tech to US waters
Business Developments & Projects
October 31, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Netherlands-based Slow Mill Wave Power has deployed one of its wave energy test devices off the coast of Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to expand into the U.S. market.

Source: Slow Mill Wave Power

The company said it spent the past months in California engaging with local stakeholders and industry partners to explore opportunities for marine energy development and learn more about customer needs in the U.S.

“Over the past months, we’ve gained valuable insights into the challenges potential customers face. A big thank you to Ann Lee Carpenter, Isabelle Bart and our mentor Clay Sandidge for their incredible support and guidance,” the company said in a social media post.

Slow Mill Wave Power also visited the Port of Los Angeles, where it met with representatives from the maritime and energy sectors to discuss the potential of clean energy solutions at one of the world’s busiest ports.

“To top it off, we deployed one of our wave energy test devices in the salt waters of L.A.! Together with partners, we’re now preparing a full offshore test in the Pacific Ocean, showcasing our advantage in southern wave climates, enhancing marine biodiversity and flexible deployment,” the company said.

According to Slow Mill Wave Power, wave and tidal energy resources could meet up to two-thirds of the U.S. energy demand, with California and the East Coast identified as key regions for growth.

