Dutch LNG-ZERO concept receives subsidy

December 6, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Dutch maritime consortium has received financial aid for the LNG-ZERO concept, an ambitious research project originally introduced by TNO.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Shell

LNG-ZERO is an ambitious research project, in addition to international carbon capture research projects like Everlong. It wants to develop technology and strategy for reducing exhaust emissions to contribute to the sustainable shipping industry.

Dutch research institute TNO originally introduced this project.

“LNG-ZERO is ahead of future IMO regulation and in this project, we’re developing technology which can ensure total decarbonisation of the maritime industry – which enables us to fight the worldwide challenge regarding the climate crisis.”

The threefold strategy for the project is as follows:

Capturing the carbon dioxide (CO2); Significant reduction of methane slip (CH4) / N-emissions; Bringing the captured carbon to shore for new applications or directly offshore for permanent geological storage.

Additionally, any residual emissions are offset by the use of bio-LNG.

Furthermore, ships running on conventional fuels can also apply the technologies for capturing carbon and reducing N-emissions.

LNG-ZERO consortium

The project specifically gathers:

Energy and infrastructure developers like Shell and Carbon Collectors;

End-users like Heerema and Anthony Veder;

Suppliers & system integrators like VDL AEC Maritime, Carbotreat, and Conoship International.

TNO and the technical universities of Twente and Delft are the research partners. Also, Lloyd’s Register will help with safety and performance standards.

The companies working on this project have created a budget of €6.1 million ($6.9 million), on which the Dutch government has granted a subsidy of €4.4 million ($4.9 million).

Two essential companies support this consortium. Firstly, there is Shell, which wants to support this consortium with economic and infrastructural studies. Secondly, there is PortXL that wants to contribute by bringing these developments quicker to the market from this consortium.

In conclusion, the research is the first step to sustainable shipping as is written in the Dutch Maritime Masterplan, with a goal towards the emission-free shipping industry.