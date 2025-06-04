Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Dutch firm dips its toes into deep-sea realm with LNG vessel duo

Dutch firm dips its toes into deep-sea realm with LNG vessel duo

Vessels
June 4, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

The Netherlands-headquartered RensenDriessen Shipbuilding & Shipbrokers has made its first foray into the deep-sea segment of the shipping market, thanks to two liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, which will be built at a selected shipyard in China.

LNG vessel; Source; RensenDriessen

The brokerage of two 20,000-cubic-meter (cbm) sea-going dual-fuel LNG tankers enables RensenDriessen to step into the deep-sea segment, marking a new chapter for the Dutch firm, best known for its inland shipping expertise. These vessels, fully compliant with IMO Tier III standards, will be delivered from a Chinese shipyard in 2027.

With a designed service speed of 15.5 knots, each vessel, which will measure 160 meters in length and 25 meters in width, will be equipped with WINGD LNG dual-fuel engines and iCER emissions reduction technology. Given its access to more than 50 shipyards across China, the company claims to be well-positioned to broker complex or specialized tonnage.

The LNG ships are envisioned to meet the demands of today’s deep-sea LNG trades with greater fuel flexibility and environmental performance. According to the Dutch player, the vessel duo is being built for a Northern European owner focused on LNG transport and distribution.

While the steel cutting for the first vessel is slated to take place in two weeks, with delivery expected in April 2027, the steel cutting for the second ship will follow in approximately four months, with delivery set for September 2027.

Afterward, these LNG vessels will be deployed in both Asian and European waters. RensenDriessen also has an LCO2 tanker on order in China, which will be used in Northwest Europe for the export of captured CO2.

The company is now applying its ‘Best of Both Worlds’ model by combining cost-efficient newbuilding in Asia with Dutch maritime know-how, client support, and project oversight to sea-going tonnage.

Wim Driessen, Managing Partner at RensenDriessen, commented: “This is more than just a transaction. It’s a next step in our development as a brokerage partner with a European heart and global reach. We have a solid track record in building vessels in China and know how to align each project with the most suitable yard.

“By entering the short-sea and deep-sea markets with a proven business model, we’re opening up new opportunities for shipowners who want to combine affordability with quality and flexibility.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles