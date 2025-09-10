Dutch survey company settles in France to better serve local projects
September 10, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Amsterdam-headquartered Deep, which specializes in hydrography, marine geophysics, UXO surveys and precise marine positioning, is strengthening its presence in France by opening a local entity to serve French clients and projects more efficiently.

Source: Deep BV

Set to start operating this month, Deep Atlantique will enable the company to better serve French clients and partners, ensuring compliance with national standards and integrating local expertise, to create new career pathways, including internal mobility and advancement opportunities for employees, to participate in renewable energy, infrastructure, and environmental projects along the French coastline, as well as to leverage the local workforce.

“Expanding to France allows us to create long term value for our clients and our team of Deepers. The launch of Deep Atlantique is part of a broader vision: to combine world-class expertise with local knowledge and resources, creating sustainable growth opportunities for both our clients and our Deepers. We are excited to tap into the opportunities we see in France,” Dieuwertje Smallenburg, CEO of Deep BV and Deep Group.

Simon Pannetier has been appointed as Managing Director to lead the new entity.

“I am excited for the opportunity to bring Deep’s expertise to the French coastline. Deep has a track record of successful projects in France and has a strong connection to the country. Over the years many French students have grown the team of Deepers as highly skilled hydrographers. Deep Atlantique will strengthen this connection and enable us to work with local partners,” said Pannetier.

