Back to overview
Home Subsea €465k grant backs Oceaneering’s floating wind cable qualification projects

€465k grant backs Oceaneering’s floating wind cable qualification projects

Outlook & Strategy
August 14, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. subsea engineering and applied technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a £400,000 (around €465,000) grant from Scotland’s economic development agency Scottish Enterprise for a project that aims to add manufacturing capacity for subsea power cables destined for Scottish offshore wind.

Source: Oceaneering

Oceaneering’s Rosyth umbilical and cable manufacturing facility, which has been operating at the Port of Rosyth since 1999, provides subsea communication, power and hydraulic umbilicals to fixed and floating offshore oil & gas facilities.

The aim of the Scottish Enterprise funding is to support the company’s floating offshore wind dynamic cable qualification projects.

The immediate project will make use of existing manufacturing equipment for the initial phase of research and development. Once the product has been designed and certified, Oceaneering plans to invest in new equipment and machinery for added project capacity.

Senior research and development roles are set to be created at the site to deliver the £1.6 million project.

“We anticipate that this funding will enable us to make critical investments that will drive job creation in and around Rosyth. By leveraging our strategic location for the UK offshore floating wind market, we can develop and strengthen our local supply chain and reduce logistical complexities. This will enhance efficiency and directly support our commitments to sustainable and responsible operations,” said Shaun Roedel, Senior Vice President of Manufactured Products at Oceaneering.

“This investment strengthens our commitment to innovation and leverages more than 30 years of expertise in delivering dynamic solutions designed for, and operating in, the most demanding offshore environments.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles