Earlier than anticipated: Nauticus Robotics closes purchase of subsea robotic services provider
Business & Finance
March 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-based developer of subsea autonomous robotic systems and software Nauticus Robotics has closed the acquisition of compatriot subsea robotic services provider SeaTrepid International, earlier than anticipated.

Source: Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics reported at the beginning of this month that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the assets and business of SeaTrepid as part of a strategic acquisition that underscores its commitment to innovation and revenue growth in 2025.

The final closing of the acquisition was announced yesterday, March 20, ahead of schedule.

The combined company will begin operations as Nauticus Robotics immediately, with transition and alignment activities to commence.

John Gibson remains the CEO and President of Nauticus Robotics and Bob Christ is the President of SeaTrepid Operations. Steve Walsh is the Vice President of Sales. The companies plan to maintain their current locations and workforces due to the complementary nature of the businesses and expectation of new project growth throughout 2025.

Gibson stated: “The dedication and collaboration displayed throughout this process is confirmation that we are an excellent fit. It feels like perfect timing to accelerate the adoption of autonomy in a strong offshore market.”

“We look forward to what our combined efforts will produce. The market is ready for a strong player bringing automation to existing infrastructure while continuing to push the boundaries of subsea robotic technology,” Christ added.

