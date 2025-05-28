SeaRenergy Offshore Holding integrating Tethys ONE autonomous robot
Back to overview
Home Subsea SeaRenergy and Tethys Robotics team up on subsea inspection services

SeaRenergy and Tethys Robotics team up on subsea inspection services

Collaboration
May 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Hamburg-based SeaRenergy Offshore Holding has entered a strategic partnership with Switzerland’s Tethys Robotics to strengthen its subsea inspection services.

Source: SeaRenergy Offshore Holding

Under the partnership, SeaRenergy will integrate the Tethys ONE autonomous robot into its offshore services. The Hamburg-based company said that the system is built for automated inspections in harsh underwater environments and comes with navigation, acoustic, and contact-based data sensors.

“Integrating the Tethys ONE into our operations aligns with our commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to provide superior services to our clients. We believe this partnership will set new standards in subsea inspection efficiency and reliability,” said Benjamin Vordemfelde, CEO of SeaRenergy.

According to SeaRenergy, the device allows agile, high-quality inspections and is easy to deploy across a range of offshore assets, including wind turbines, cables, and pipelines.

“We are excited to welcome SeaRenergy as an official partner,” added Jonas Wüst, CEO of Tethys Robotics. 

“Their extensive offshore footprint and technical expertise make them the perfect collaborator to demonstrate the full potential of the Tethys ONE system in offshore inspection campaigns.”

SeaRenergy said pilot projects using the Tethys ONE are set to begin in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, focusing on offshore wind farm structures and subsea cable inspections.

The Tethys ONE is a dual-mode subsea vehicle that is said to be able to operate as both a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). Weighing 35 kg in air, the system is designed for quick deployment and use in confined underwater areas at depths of up to 300 meters.

Tethys Robotics said that it features a georeferenced localization system and an omnidirectional propulsion setup, allowing it to operate in low-visibility conditions and withstand currents up to 2 m/s.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles