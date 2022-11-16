Eastern Pacific Shipping’s product tanker hit by projectile off Oman

November 16, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Singapore-based ship management company Eastern Pacific Shipping is investigating an incident involving its managed product tanker Pacific Zircon.

“Preliminary reports indicate the vessel, carrying a cargo of gas oil, was hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman at about 15:30 (UTC+4) on 15 November 2022,” the company said.

“We are in communication with the vessel and there is no reports of injuries or pollution. All crew are safe and accounted for.”

The company said that the product tanker sustained some minor damage to the vessel’s hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress.

“Our priorities are to ensure the continuing safety of the crew and vessel,” the company added, noting that more information would be provided once available.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UMKTO) said that they were aware of the incident in the Gulf of Oman/ Arabian Sea, adding that investigations were ongoing. As informed, the vessel and crew were safe.

Reuters reported that a drone was suspected to have attacked the tanker.