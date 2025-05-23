EPS
Home Green Marine EPS, Avikus ink pact to deploy AI navigation on two vessels

EPS, Avikus ink pact to deploy AI navigation on two vessels

Automation
May 23, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has commissioned South Korea’s autonomous navigation systems venture Avikus, an arm of HD Hyundai, to supply its AI-powered autonomous navigation solution for two vessels owned by EPS.

As disclosed, the contract entails the installation of Avikus’ HiNAS Control, the HiNAS Cloud system, an analytics platform for shore-side fleet monitoring, as well as HiNAS SVM, a digital solution said to offer a 360° top view and distance guides to ensure ‘safer’ berthing and unberthing. The systems are set to be fitted onto one bulk carrier and one Suezmax tanker.

The scope of the project will also see full commissioning and a training program covering onboard and ongoing online crew education, representatives from Eastern Pacific Shipping have noted.

The bipartite collaboration reportedly marks the inaugural commercial retrofit contract for Avikus outside of South Korea. What is more, the deal is anticipated to help EPS meet its climate goals.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Dohyeong Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Avikus, added: “This agreement validates the strength of our autonomous technology and its ability to deliver tangible fuel savings and safety improvements.”

Faced with mounting regulatory pressures and evolving stakeholder expectations, the maritime transportation sector has been increasingly embracing autonomous technologies to build a safer, greener future at sea.

Avikus, in particular, is assumed to have equipped over 350 ships with its AI-enabled systems, spanning both newbuildings and retrofits, with future projects lined up. For example, in mid-December 2024, the company signed a contract with compatriot shipping major H-Line Shipping to provide its HiNas solution for at least five units. As informed, the contract entails the possibility of expanding the number of ships to 30.

In September last year, HD Hyundai’s subsidiary partnered up with Norway’s classification society DNV in order to cooperate on a vision that would see the creation of the ‘world’s first’ approval of autonomous ship solutions.

