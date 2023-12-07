Ecomotus’ EcoPro hydrogen electrolyzer wins RINA’s full-type approval

December 7, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Ecomotus’ EcoPro fuel catalyst system, a standalone retrofit design that uses hydrogen to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency on marine engines, has been granted full-type approval by the classification society RINA.

Courtesy of RINA

The EcoPro system is said to optimize the engine’s fuel combustion, continuously monitoring engine requirements and ensuring that very specific quantities of hydrogen are produced at the exact moment the engine requires it.

According to RINA, this smart control enables owners to utilize hydrogen to improve engine performance whilst avoiding the associated risks of high-pressure hoses and pressurized hydrogen storage systems. The system is monitored and remotely controlled by Ecomotus HQ, and vessel owners have access to a live online data feed.

Optimizing the fuel burn results in a significant reduction in carbon deposits (PMs) as well as reducing NOx, CO and CO2 at the point of ignition and reducing fuel consumption, RINA emphasized, adding that among the proven benefits, the carbon reduction enables engine oils and components to remain cleaner for longer, with a visible decrease in black smoke emitted from the exhaust, and with fuel being burnt more efficiently, torque is optimized, increasing range.

RINA further said that with no requirement for hydrogen storage tanks or high-pressure systems, and with a small footprint, the modular EcoPro can be retrofitted to almost any engine, allowing owners to optimize their fuel burn and reduce their CO2 footprint.

The EcoPro hydrogen electrolyzer has already been installed on over 30 marine engines to date, according to RINA.

Patrizio Di Francesco, EMEA Special Projects BD Manager at RINA, stated: “We believe that all technologies must be investigated and supported if we want to achieve decarbonization goals. The EcoPro system provides an effective solution for reducing marine pollution and emissions, focussing on applications for existing vessels engaged in short sea and inland navigation as well for yachts.”

Jason Munro, Director of Innovation at Ecomotus, commented: “The search for safe clean-energy solutions is well underway, but change is not going to happen overnight. The EcoPro bridges the gap between fossil fuels and the future of a hydrogen/electric economy, a way to use hydrogen safely to immediately reduce pollution and improve fuel consumption, cleaning up existing engines now.”

To note, in 2023, RINA, which provides a wide range of services across energy, marine, certification, infrastructure and mobility, was involved in several hydrogen initiatives.

They include the start of the six-year research Hydra project, which by 2025, aims to create a 100% hydrogen-fueled pilot plant capable of producing up to seven tons of steel per hour, with a significant reduction in carbon emissions, and a collaboration with energy major Eni for joint development initiatives that can contribute to the energy transition and decarbonization of their respective operations and particularly maritime transport.