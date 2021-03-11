EDS HV secures cable work at Triton Knoll OWF

March 11, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

EDS HV, part of James Fisher and Sons, has secured a cable termination and testing contract for the Triton Knoll offshore wind project in the UK.

The scope includes the installation and termination of high voltage cables between the foundations and the turbine switchgear, with pre-testing, mock-up trials and cable preparation already been undertaken in late 2020.

“This particular project includes onshore project management supported by an EDS HV HSE Advisor with technical engineering support,” said Lee Glendening, Termination and Testing Business Manager at EDS HV.

“Due to the location we can work from the strategically positioned EDS HV base in Grimsby that supports the local economy and RWE Renewables’ aspiration of achieving at least 50% local content during construction of Triton Knoll.”

Located over 32 km off the Lincolnshire coast, Triton Knoll will comprise 90 Vestas V164-9.5 MW turbines slated for full commissioning in 2022.

The 857 MW wind farm, which recently delivered its first power, is owned by RWE (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%), with RWE leading both the project construction and the long-term O&M works.

At the beginning of the month, NKT finalized the manufacturing and delivery of both the export cable system and the inter-array cables for Triton Knoll.