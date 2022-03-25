Electric hydrofoil craft maker Candela opens 1st US test drive center

March 25, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish tech company Candela, which developed hydrofoiling, long-range electric craft, is opening its first US test drive center in San Francisco to demonstrate its hydrofoiling boats.

The new location will open its doors on 1 April 2022. Candela will offer test rides out of its Candela San Francisco location in Sausalito.

Photo: Candela

This location, the first in the US, joins centers in Stockholm, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Italy, to expand Candela’s presence in the US market.

Flying silently above the water’s surface, Candela’s electric craft can fly for over 2 hours at a cruising speed of 22 knots. Computer-aided hydrofoils lift the hull above the surface, reducing water friction and energy usage by 80% when compared to traditional powerboats. This allows for a range 2-3 times longer than any other electric boat on the market, according to the company.

The company said that its mission is to electrify waterborne transportation.

“Thanks to our hydrofoil technology and our direct-drive C-POD motor, there’s no slamming, no noise, no fumes and very little maintenance. It basically takes away all the bad things with powerboats,” Tanguy de Lamotte, CEO of Candela US, explained.

Candela’s team of engineers and technicians have been developing the proprietary hydrofoil technology and associated software since 2014. Using the learnings from their first serial production model, the C-7 sportsboat, the Swedish company now ventures into mass production of leisure craft with the Candela C-8, while simultaneously developing the world’s first hydrofoiling shuttle ship, Candela P-30, which will go into production in 2023.

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

The hydrofoil technology is gaining popularity around the world due to its capability to reduce ship emissions and increase efficiency.

Last month, California-based marine technology startup Boundary Layer Technologies revealed ARGO — a zero-emissions hydrofoiling containership concept design.

Related Article Posted: 25 days ago Zero-emission hydrofoil containership unveiled Posted: 25 days ago

ARGO is powered by green hydrogen and fuel cells, which are stored as a liquid inside its two hulls. The company plans to operate these vessels to establish a zero-emission shipping service that can replace air freight along major intra-Asia trade lanes.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: