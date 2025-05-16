REGENT
Home Green Marine

REGENT to deliver 20 more all-electric seagliders to UrbanLink

Vessels
May 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

REGENT Craft, a U.S. developer of all-electric seagliders, is expanding its partnership with UrbanLink Air Mobility, a South Florida-based air and maritime mobility company.

Courtesy of REGENT

As informed, UrbanLink has increased its order of REGENT Viceroy seagliders to 47, from the 27 announced last fall, positioning Florida as a national leader in next-generation coastal mobility.

This milestone is said to mark one of the largest commercial seaglider orders to date. The expanded order will support the rapid rollout of UrbanLink’s operations across South Florida and Puerto Rico, with anticipated first deliveries in 2027.

“UrbanLink’s expanded order is a clear vote of confidence in REGENT’s seaglider technology and is testament to our continued timely execution certification and product development milestones,” Billy Thalheimer, Co-founder and CEO of REGENT, commented.

“Together, we’re building a more convenient and connected future for coastal communities.”

UrbanLink’s order reflects a growing demand for convenient alternatives to short-haul air travel in the U.S. and positions Florida as a hub for innovations in advanced maritime mobility.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with REGENT and bring this revolutionary technology to more passengers traveling high-demand routes across Florida and Puerto Rico,” Ed Wegel, Founder and Chairman of UrbanLink, said.

“This partnership propels Florida to the forefront of global innovation in advanced, all-electric mobility.”

With this expanded fleet, the company will be able to offer high-frequency service across some of the most heavily trafficked short-haul routes in the United States. Seaglider operations based in Miami could serve up to 4.3 million passengers each year.

Apart from reduced travel times and all-electric transportation alternatives, seagliders are expected to provide lower operating and infrastructure costs compared to traditional aircraft of ferries.

Meanwhile, REGENT’s full-scale Viceroy prototype continues successful sea trials and the company advances toward U.S. Coast Guard certification.

