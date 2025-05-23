Yinson
Yinson GreenTech, Wilhelmsen Ships Service roll out electric vessel charging station in Singapore

Infrastructure
May 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech (YGT) has launched an electric vessel charging station in Singapore, developed in collaboration with Norwegian maritime solutions provider Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS) for the latter’s Pandan Loop facility.

Courtesy of Yinson GreenTech (YGT)

This is the first such station to be jointly developed by both companies, with plans for more rollouts in the near future.

The station is equipped with six IP67-rated CCS2-ready power outlets ranging from high to low industrial capacity, designed to support a range of electric harbour crafts. It also features dynamic load balancing and adaptive load management, ensuring efficient and intelligent power distribution while supporting increases in electrification demand.

“We believe that transitioning from internal combustion engines to modern electric harbor crafts can significantly reduce emissions and enhance air quality at ports. This initiative aligns with our goal of minimising our carbon footprint in maritime logistics and deliveries. It also represents a tangible step towards assisting our customers in addressing their Scope 3 emissions within their value chains,” Kjell Andre Engen, President of Wilhelmsen Ships Services, commented.

“This collaboration underscores the critical role of infrastructure readiness in scaling maritime electrification. A robust charging network is essential to support the growing fleet of electric harbour craft, including our enhanced electric cargo vessel Hydromover 2.0 and electric passenger hydrofoil vessel Hydroglyder,” Jan-Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of marinEV, Yinson GreenTech’s marine electrification arm, said.

“These innovations, when paired with smart, future-ready charging solutions like this station, pave the way for cleaner, more efficient port operations.”

To remind, YGT and WSS signed an agreement in October last year to build the charging infrastructure for Singapore’s first fully electric cargo ship, Hydromover.

In March this year, the two companies and R W Marine Services inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to spur the adoption of marine electrification in the country. Under the MOU, RW will lease and manage the fleet of electric vessels to be provided by YGT while WPS intends to charter these ships from RW for zero-emission launch services.

