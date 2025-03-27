Vessev
Home Green Marine Vessev readies to debut hydrofoil technology as it docks in the US market

Business Developments & Projects
March 27, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

New Zealand-based electric hydrofoiling technology company Vessev has dropped anchor in the United States market with the launch of its first office in the country, driven by an ambition to address the increasing demand for sustainable maritime solutions.

Credit: Vessev

As disclosed, the opening of the new office—which is also said to be Vessev’s inaugural international headquarters—was also marked with the appointing of the North American branch’s new Director, Josh Trout.

Trout will oversee the production of Vessev craft in the US and develop as well as ‘streamline’ business development, according to the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Vessev Chief Executive Officer Eric Laakman highlighted: “As an American, nothing would make me prouder than bringing the New Zealand innovation to the States. There’s no shortage of possibilities in the land of opportunity, and this step is an important step forward for us at Vessev.”

“What we like about Josh is that his vision and ambition match Vessev’s. His experience in sales, operations, and customer engagement, combined with his passion for marine innovation, makes him the ideal leader to drive Vessev’s growth in the US market,” John Scott, Chairman of Vessev, commented.

Trout said that thanks to more than two decades of experience, he believes the company’s hydrofoiling technology carries “great potential.”

“I have complete confidence that I can support the company’s US growth strategy with both sales and extending our reach in international markets. We are also exploring the opportunities to build our vessels in the US, which will both create jobs and set the foundations for our service and support business in the US,” he remarked.

Since its establishment, Vessev, previously known as Seachange, has concentrated on engineering eco-friendly marine technology. Its major focus has been on electric hydrofoiling vessels. The company’s flagship product, the VS-9, is a nine-meter-long ferry, which recently entered commercial service with Fullers360, the largest ferry transport and tourism operator in New Zealand.

The ship, carrying the name of Kerdamec, is reportedly the “first certified electric hydrofoiling vessel” that entered the fleet of an operator for commercial services.

The unit entered service around six months after the company unveiled it at the end of May 2024.

