Home Green Marine Eltronic FuelTech establishes Chinese subsidiary to deepen market focus and drive regional growth

Business Developments & Projects
July 2, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Denmark-based engineering company Eltronic FuelTech has established a subsidiary in China – Eltronic FuelTech (Shanghai), and launched a dedicated Chinese website, as part of its strategic growth journey.

Credit: Eltronic FuelTech via LinkedIn

It is understood that the establishment of the subsidiary, the opening of new office facilities in Shanghai, and the launch of a dedicated website in Simplified Chinese are part of Eltronic’s expansion strategy. Reportedly, the company’s goal is to strengthen its local presence and reaffirm its support for customers, partners, and stakeholders in the region.

Eltronic said: “While we have maintained a solid presence in Shanghai for some time through our local office, we are now reinforcing our long-term commitment to the Chinese market and across the broader Asian region with this strategic expansion.”

“Our formal establishment in China and enhanced digital presence reflect our deep commitment to fostering long-term relationships and supporting the growing demand for advanced fuel and emissions solutions across Asia.”

“We look forward to continued collaboration, shared innovation, and the new opportunities that lie ahead as we expand our footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic and promising markets.”

In other news, Eltronic completed the delivery of the “world’s first” 2.5-inch fuel valve train (FVT)-MeOH, designed for the CPGC-MAN12G95ME-C10.5-LGIM engine – the largest methanol dual-fuel main engine built in China. The delivery was marked by a ceremony at the CSSC-MES DIESEL Office in Shanghai in January 2025, highlighting a step forward in advancing maritime engine technology and improving fuel efficiency.

It is also worth noting that in 2025, Eltronic partnered up with Aarhus University’s Department of Biological and Chemical Engineering (BCE) and Department of Mechanical and Production Engineering (MPE) for the ammonia management and zero emission (AMAZE) innovation project that aims to develop an advanced system for minimizing ammonia emissions from dual-fuel vessels. Funded by the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP), this project seeks to address key challenges in adopting ammonia as a fuel for the shipping industry.

